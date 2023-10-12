State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.08.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $58.97 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

