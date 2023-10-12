State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

