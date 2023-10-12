State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

