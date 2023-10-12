ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ONEOK by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.