West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST opened at $392.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

