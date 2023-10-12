Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

