Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,995 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $98,156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,618,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 492,067 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,974. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

