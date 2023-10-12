3,464 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

