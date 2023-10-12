Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

