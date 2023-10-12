Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

