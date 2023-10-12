Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,350 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

