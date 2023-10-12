Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.