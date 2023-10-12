Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
