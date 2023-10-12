Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.9% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

