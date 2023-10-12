Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $282.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.64 and a 200-day moving average of $271.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

