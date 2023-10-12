UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

