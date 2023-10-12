Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.