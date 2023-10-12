Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 3.3 %

CVX stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.