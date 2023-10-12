Western Financial Corp CA Sells 488 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

