Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 52,383 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

