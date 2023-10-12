UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 218,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $105,212,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $485.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.94 and a 200-day moving average of $491.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

