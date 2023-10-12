Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,057 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.22.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

