VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1622 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of UITB opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $47.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $338,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

