VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:UIVM)

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.05.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.