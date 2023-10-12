Fulcrum Capital LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

