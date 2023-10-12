VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3052 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CDC opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $65.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

