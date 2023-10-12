VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

