Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million. Luxfer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Luxfer Stock Down 12.4 %

Luxfer stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Articles

