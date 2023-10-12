Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.43) to GBX 123 ($1.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.51) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Insider Transactions at Marks Electrical Group
In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,223.99). Corporate insiders own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
About Marks Electrical Group
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
