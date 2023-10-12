Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Darktrace Trading Down 1.4 %
LON:DARK opened at GBX 387.14 ($4.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5,528.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.24).
Darktrace Company Profile
