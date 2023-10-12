N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

N Brown Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.28. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

N Brown Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.