N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
N Brown Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.28. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33.
N Brown Group Company Profile
