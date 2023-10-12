Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.20) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,200 ($26.93). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.93) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($26.07).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JMAT
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey
In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($482.06). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($482.06). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($475.26). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.