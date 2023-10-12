Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.20) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,200 ($26.93). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.93) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($26.07).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,556 ($19.05) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,527 ($18.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($29.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.51, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,661.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,779.27.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($482.06). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.09) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($482.06). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £388.29 ($475.26). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

