Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 146.84 ($1.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £131.08 million, a PE ratio of 781.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 140.50 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.76 ($2.79).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Good bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,539.78). Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

