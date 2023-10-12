Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MONY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.44).

MONY stock opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,787.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.46. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.70 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283 ($3.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

