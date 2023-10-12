Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWLAF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

