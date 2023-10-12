The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESCT stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.29 million, a P/E ratio of -565.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.16. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.50 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.12).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

