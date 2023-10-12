The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESCT stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.29 million, a P/E ratio of -565.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.16. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.50 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.12).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.