Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

