Cummins Inc. (CMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of CMI opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 804.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6,057.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

