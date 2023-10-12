YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.75 Per Share

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
YouGov Stock Up 4.5 %
LON YOU opened at GBX 920 ($11.26) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 857.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,826.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 650 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,185 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.07) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
About YouGov
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
