The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,709.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,282,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

