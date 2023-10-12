Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.64. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 140,638 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
