Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.64. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 140,638 shares traded.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

