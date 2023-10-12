Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.85

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 261603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,681.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,558,429. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 531,848 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

