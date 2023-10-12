Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.34

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 541244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

