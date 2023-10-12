Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.68

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 76483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,056.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.