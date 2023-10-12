MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.33

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.33 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 65988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 target price on MDA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get MDA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDA

MDA Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.04.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.5019489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.