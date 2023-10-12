OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.08

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 11758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $592.86 million, a PE ratio of 282.11 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.