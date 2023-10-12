Moonbeam Price Down 10.2% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $137.82 million and $5.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00024258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,251,510 coins and its circulating supply is 765,834,990 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.