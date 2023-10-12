Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $135.67

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.67.
CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED
Institutional Trading of CONMED
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 16.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.
CONMED Price Performance
Shares of CNMD stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.
About CONMED
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Read More
