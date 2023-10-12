Head to Head Survey: Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) & Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust 8.34% 2.65% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rural Funds Group and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Realty Trust 2 5 3 1 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Digital Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Realty Trust $4.69 billion 8.03 $377.68 million $1.29 96.45

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Rural Funds Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents.

