Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $17.18

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. HSBC upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 4,512.8% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 711,718 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 194.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 122,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 6.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $698.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.