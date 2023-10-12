Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

